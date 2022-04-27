Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said a missing Jackson State University student was been found safe in Richmond.

Police said Kamilah N. Fipps, the student reported missing from Mississippi and believed to have been in the River City, was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

"She has been re-united with her family," police said.

Provided to WTVR

Mother: 'This is not normal'

Vicky Fipps told WTVR CBS 6 Monday that she had not heard from her daughter Kamilah in nearly a week.

Police at Jackson State said security video from the Mississippi campus showed the 21-year-old senior leaving her residence hall with a small suitcase last Tuesday.

Police said Kamilah went to the bus station near campus and bought a one-way ticket to New York City.

On Friday, Kamilah's phone pinged in Richmond.

"That's where I'm puzzled because did somebody lure her here? I don't have family here. Her dad doesn't have anyone near here. I mean, I don't know if she has friends, maybe met people through school. I couldn't tell you. I have no clue. I don't know why," her mother said.

The phone is now turned off.

"This is not like her," her mother said. "She would not do this. She is not going to just up and leave and not tell me where she is."

Provided to WTVR

Vicky Fipps has filed a missing person's report for her daughter.

"You hear things like, oh, she's 21 and an adult and she can do what she wants but you don't know my child. My child wouldn't do this. She has never done this before. As I stated, it's not her character. I'm worried. I'm scared. I'm hanging on."

Police told her that her daughter's debit card was used at both Gelati Celesti and CVS on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Kamilah's family said the Milwaukee native suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

"The Richmond Police Department thanks media and the public for their assistance in finding Fipps," police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.