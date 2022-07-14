Missing 83-year-old Virginia man who triggered Senior Alert found safe

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Authorities said a missing 83-year-old man with dementia that triggered a Senior Alert in Virginia has been located.

Officials with Fredericksburg Police said Jack Vincent went missing from Poet’s Walk on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard Wednesday.

Officers said Thursday morning that the search for Vincent was ongoing and that the department had "many professional search and rescue resources assisting with our efforts."

Then just after 11:30 a.m., officers posted that Vincent had been located.

"Mr. Vincent has been located and is receiving medical treatment," police said. "The Fredericksburg Police Department wishes to thank all of the Local, Regional, State Agencies and General Public that assisted in the successful outcome of this incident."