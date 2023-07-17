Child killed in Prince George County crash, police cite alcohol and speed as contributing factors

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A five-year-old child was killed and a driver was arrested after a Sunday night crash on Baxter Road, near Travis Lane, in Prince George County, Virginia, according to Prince George Police.

"A gray 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Baxter when it veered off the roadway to the right, striking the ditch. The preliminary investigation revealed two adults and three children occupied the Ford sedan," a Prince George Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A five-year-old child was ejected and located unresponsive and pronounced deceased on the scene."

Everyone else in the car was treated for injuries.

Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg, Virginia, was arrested after the crash and charged with:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Child Neglect / Endangerment X2

DUI

Driving Without a License

No Child Restraints X2

"Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash," the police spokesperson said. "Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident at this time."

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.