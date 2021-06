HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After emerging from bankruptcy, a national clothing retailer plans to try Willow Lawn on for size. J.Crew Group is slated to open a J.Crew Factory at the West End shopping center in mid-August, according to a company spokesman. J.Crew Factory is the lower-cost outlet arm of the men’s and women’s clothing company. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

