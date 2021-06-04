It's National Doughnut Day!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday just got a whole lot sweeter!

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day, so local doughnut shops and big chains alike are offering some sugar-coated deals for the occasion.

Sugar Shack Donuts: Promo code on their Facebook for discount if you order online

for discount if you order online Duck Donuts: Free bare, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar for every customer

Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut with any drink purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut to any customer or two free doughnuts if you also show proof you've been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen will have their mobile doughnut shop parked at Green Top in Ashland and Chamber of Commerce in Chase City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.