It's National Doughnut Day!

Friday just got sweeter! It's National Doughnut Day, and there are deals all around Central Virginia for you to take advantage of.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jun 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday just got a whole lot sweeter!

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day, so local doughnut shops and big chains alike are offering some sugar-coated deals for the occasion.

  • Sugar Shack Donuts: Promo code on their Facebook for discount if you order online
  • Duck Donuts: Free bare, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar for every customer
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut with any drink purchase
  • Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut to any customer or two free doughnuts if you also show proof you've been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen will have their mobile doughnut shop parked at Green Top in Ashland and Chamber of Commerce in Chase City from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

