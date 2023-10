NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk International Airport is auctioning off items that have been in their lost and found, along with surplus from the airport and office furniture.

From unclaimed weddings rings to chairs and even vacuums and even cars, there's something for everyone's taste.

The auction will be held Oct. 24 at the airport's fire training facility.

To see everything they're auctioning, click here.