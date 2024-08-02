Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mobile Italian ice company launches in Richmond

good-vice-emma-and-omar-Cropped-768x432.jpg
BizSense
good-vice-emma-and-omar-Cropped-768x432.jpg
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. --Newly launched local Italian ice company Good Vices started out as a joke.

Earlier this year, Emma Ansari was out of a job as a product manager and was brainstorming her next professional move with husband Omar. The conversation turned, tongue in cheek, to buying a franchise of Pelican’s ShoBalls, a chain of shaved ice shops Emma enjoyed while the couple lived in their native South Carolina.

Click hereto continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone