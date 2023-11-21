Following closure, Richmond's Isley Brewing sells rights to its most popular beer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recently closed Richmond brewery has chosen a small beermaker from the Northern Neck to help carry on part of its legacy.

Isley Brewing Co., which ceased operations at its Scott’s Addition facility last month, sold the recipe and rights to its popular Choosy Mother Peanut Butter Porter to Callao Brewing Co.

The deal closed over the weekend. Terms were not disclosed.

Located about 65 miles east of Richmond, Callao Brewing has been open since 2020, serving locals in its namesake town as well as the many vacationers headed to the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers.

