HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen at a concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! on E. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico County.

Isabel Adair Decker, of Richmond, is missing and in need of medication, according to Henrico Police.

Decker was described as 5’7” and 126 pounds.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.