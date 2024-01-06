The heartbreaking reason this Richmond father takes his son's first onesie everywhere

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond family is hoping a $6,000 reward will bring in tips that could help police catch a killer more than two years after a man was murdered at his mother's South Richmond home.

Jose Rodriguez said he visits his son's gravesite at Sunset Memorial in Chester two, sometimes three times a week.

WTVR Jose Rodriguez

"I come over here all the time and talk to him,” Rodriguez explained. “I promised him when I got him here from the funeral home that I would do everything in my power to help catch who did this to him."

Isaac Rodriguez, 21, was shot a dozen times at close range at his mother's mobile home at Tom Ford's Trailer Park off Richmond Highway on Aug. 9, 2021.

Provided to WTVR Isaac Rodriguez

Going into a third year with no arrests and the case teetering on a classification as "cold," Rodriguez is hopeful the increased reward will prompt someone to come forward with credible information about the Meadowbrook High School graduate's murder.

"I hope to get answers to say, ‘Hey, we found the people that did it,’” Rodriguez said. “Or give answers as to why, because it's not right when someone takes one of your family members like that.”

WTVR Isaac Rodriguez's gravesite at Sunset Memorial in Chester

Rodriguez admitted that dealing with the loss of his son has been one of the hardest things he has ever had to muscle through.

Besides his frequent visits to the cemetery, he carries his son’s first piece of clothing with him everywhere.

"When I took him out of the hospital, this was the first thing that was given to him right here,” Rodriguez recalled. “He was that big like that. I used to hold him like this.”

WTVR

When asked why he carries around the article of clothing, Rodriguez said that he was uncertain.

“I had it I guess for one day when he became married and could pass it to his kid," he said.

Rodriguez’s parents have created the Isaac Samuel Rodriguez Foundation, a nonprofit to help those who can't afford basic home improvement projects, so that their son’s legacy lives on.



This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.