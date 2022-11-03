VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University student Isaac Amissah Jr. has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his classmate Daniel Wharton.

A judge sentenced the 22-year-old, who is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, to 43 years in prison. However, 27 years were suspended, so he will serve 16 years behind bars.

Amissah shot and killed 19-year-old Wharton in December 2021 at the University Apartments at Ettrick just off the VSU campus.

As WTVR CBS 6 was first to report, this was not Amissah's first run-in with the law.

He was arrested in Prince William County and charged with seven crimes, including four felonies, in 2020. But six of the charges were ultimately dismissed by prosecutors.

Amissah ended up pleading guilty to one felony charge involving a police chase and was placed on two years active adult supervised probation.

But as a result of the Chesterfield murder, Prince William has charged him with violating that probation.

Amissah has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 16.

