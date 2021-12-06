Is 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' any good?

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been 37 years since the world was introduced to Peter, Raymond, Egon, and Winston, or the Ghostbusters. A decent sequel followed in 1989, and a not-so-bad reboot in 2016. Delayed due to COVID, we finally now have a second sequel to the original currently in theaters. Let’s take a look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

I was excited to see this one. And I thought my four-year-old would be too. He’s a Ghostbusters fan! So I gambled and took him to a weekday night showing.

This was a mistake.

Not long after the film started, with only a marginal amount consumed, captain butterfingers managed to dump out his entire bag of popcorn. And while quietly keeping him from eating it off the floor during a pandemic, he then quickly became quite restless, walking around the theater, up and down the isles, not paying one bit of attention to the story unfolding on the big screen.

All this of course while continuing to suck down his giant small-sized soda. It wasn’t long ‘til we were off to go potty. Not once, not twice, no no, this adorable little three-foot tall sack of snot and sticky hands went tee-tee a total of five times while we were at the theater.

But the movie! Right.

There are some really fun moments and some really heartfelt moments and it’s heavy on nostalgia which I liked, but it was also pretty slow at the beginning and, odd as this may sound, it lacked ghosts.

The jokes were OK, the new characters were OK and the payoff at the end where the audience finally gets what it really wants was OK.

Full disclosure, this disgruntled Dad needs to see it again sans kid.

The movie has kids in it, he’s a kid, I thought he’d like it!

Thought it would be a great moment in his life, a wonderful father-son bonding moment that he would cherish for a lifetime! But he tried to eat popcorn off the floor.

Anyways, I thought the four-year-old, was not good. I thought Ghostbusters Afterlife was good, but could've been better.