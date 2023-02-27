Ironclad coffee flying into Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ironclad Coffee Roasters owner Ryan O’Rourke couldn’t help but notice in his travels that small, local coffee shops like his were slinging cups of joe in airports in their respective hometowns.

“As I was traveling different places in the country I would see a local coffee company I knew the name of and they’d have a cafe in the airport and I’d be like, ‘That’s awesome. That’s something every airport should do,’” he said.

That notion will become a reality beginning today at O’Rourke’s hometown airport, as he has agreed to license his Richmond coffee shop’s brand for three new Ironclad cafes at Richmond International Airport. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.