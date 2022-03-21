Cafes help Virginia mom raise awareness about rare genetic disorder

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Central Virginia eateries served up dishes Sunday to raise money for CHAMP1 Awareness Day.

Ironclad Coffee and Eggs Up Grill teamed up with Ashley Stokes, whose daughter lives with the rare genetic disorder, to raise awareness and fund research.

CHAMP1 causes developmental and verbal delays. In addition the rare gene is linked to hypotonia, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy

The fundraiser was in honor of 4-year-old Lily Carson-Strokes, who is one of the 110 people in the world diagnosed with CHAMP1.

Sam Mattera, a manager at Eggs Up Grill, said the restaurant donated 10% of its sales on Sunday, which is one of their busiest days, to the CHAMP1 Foundation.

“We are family is one thing we say all the time and they are, they're like family to us and we just want to get together as a community,” Mattera said.

Ironclad Coffee Assistant Manager Madison Stringer said the cafe was glad to help.

“The fact that this mom came to us and we were in the position to spread awareness and help collect donations,” Stringer said. “We felt honored and definitely grateful that we could be in a place to help.”

Ashley Stokes said Sunday was inspiring.

“It's absolutely amazing to see everyone in CHAMP1 shirts today and just everyone coming out and making donations. It’s been really good,” she said.

