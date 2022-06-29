Police investigate stabbing in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a stabbing in North Chesterfield.

A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed 10300 block of Iron Mill Road, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police confirmed two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect is in police custody.

"The suspect and victims are known to each other," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At this point there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

