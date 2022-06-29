Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate stabbing in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield Police confirmed two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect is in police custody.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 13:50:57-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a stabbing in North Chesterfield.

A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed 10300 block of Iron Mill Road, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police confirmed two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect is in police custody.

"The suspect and victims are known to each other," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At this point there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone