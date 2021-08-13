Someone stole this gate from a historic Virginia cemetery, deputies say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking folks to be on the lookout for an iron gate deputies said was recently stolen from a historic Central Virginia church.

The gate disappeared from the Butterwood United Methodist Church cemetery at some point between Friday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 8, when it was discovered missing, according to deputies with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

The church, which was built in 1863 and located on Route 40 in Darvills not far from Fort Pickett, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.

The original church dates from 1763, but was replaced by the current Carpenter Gothic building in 1863, according to the National Park Service.

"The original handmade benches, doors, and pulpit are still in use," a NPS entry reads.

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for senior reporter Wayne Covil's report on this developing story.

In addition to the original burial ground, nearly nine acres of cemeteries surrounding the church were added when the government seized lands to create what is now Fort Pickett on the eve of World War II. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reinterred bodies moved from two churches and many farms that were on the land that became the 41,000-acre military installation.

"About a thousand graves from white cemeteries were moved to land adjoining Butterwood’s original cemetery, and about 2,000 from African American cemeteries to a separate parcel off Route 613. Butterwood Cemetery symbolizes a homefront sacrifice made by this rural community to the war effort," according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Deputies urged anyone with information about the theft to call the Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!