Chesterfield Police searching for driver after dump truck hits, kills motorcyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are searching for a driver after a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a dump truck on Wednesday night.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle in the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The driver of the dump truck fled the scene on foot and has not been found at this time.

All northbound lanes on Ironbridge Road are closed while police continue to investigate. The road will stay closed until around midnight.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.