Sights and sounds from the Iron Blossom Music Festival in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- What an incredible second year, Iron Blossom. Period. RVA deserves a solid fest like this. Bless it.

Day one found RVA’s own Kenneka Cook kicking out sweet grooves per the norm and Sarah Shook and the Disarmers causing a ruckus and a tiny hoedown. Thereafter, a juggernaut of force and flavor followed; Trampled by Turtles brought it down with strings turned to 11, and California Honeydrops snagged many a new fan with their funky, brass-heavy set. Of course, Mt. Joy and Turnpike Troubadours did their thing and sent home happy faces. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.



