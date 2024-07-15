Social media often amplifies extremes. Here's what IRL Richmond voices sound like when it comes to politics

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many questions are being asked in the days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. One question that stands out to some is the role opinions we see on social media represent how people feel in real life (IRL)?

To hear some of the voices in our community, CBS 6 stopped in the Carytown shopping district in Richmond to speak with people, face to face.

Ricardo Lugo, visiting Richmond for a conference this week, said everything about politics was very polarized.

When asked if he thought unity in the country was achievable, he said, "I would like to say yes, but it’s difficult to say.”

One couple, visiting from New Jersey, pushed a stroller down the sidewalk.

“I guess it’s just a trying time in American history,” they said.

As a married couple with a child, they said they don’t let their differing political beliefs get in the way of their relationship.

“Even though we’re on different political spectrums, we still get along and we need to learn where other people are coming from by listening to people’s stories, from a place of compassion,” they said. “There’s evil in the world and that we need to learn to live with, and have grace at the same time.”

This sentiment was shared by Shelia, a therapist who lives in the area.

She said eliminating the middleman of social media creates ample ground for more understanding.

“Let’s talk in person, let’s speak to each other. Get out there. Because if you’re behind the anonymity of social media, or texting somebody or something, it’s so much easier to say hurtful things,” she said.

Though she called it “difficult,” she said she has hope for the future, so long as people prioritize finding that middle ground.

“You have to be optimistic right? We have to talk to each other,” she said. “I always say we have this Venn Diagram where we have more overlap than not, so let’s try and find that. Let’s try and find those areas of more agreement than disagreement.”

She said these conversations might just be what helps the country move away from polarization.

“You might find out that…you have more in common, and you might learn something from each other, or at least be more tolerant of one another.”



