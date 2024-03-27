I-95 north reopens after semi spills nails near Bells Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Interstate 95 north was closed near Bells Road in Richmond after a tractor-trailer spilled nails and other trash on the busy interstate Wednesday morning, according to state police.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the city's Southside near Bells Road (mile marker 71) about two miles from the exit for the Pocahontas Parkway, according to Virginia State Police.

VDOT

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit for Commerce Road (Exit 69).

"Motorists should use alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

Traffic was backed up for 4 miles as of about 10:25 a.m.

The interstate's right lane and shoulder remained closed as of 10:50 a.m., but VDOT cameras showed traffic moving though and the backup beginning to clear.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!