Police: Man wanted for attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; minivan with Maryland tags missing

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- State police are asking for help identifying the man accused of attacking and carjacking the driver of a taxi late Friday night along Interstate 95 in Caroline County, Virginia.

Troopers were called to the reported carjacking along I-95 south in Caroline County just before 11:20 p.m. after the Victory Cab Inc. driver from Maryland said his passenger "suddenly attacked him" while he was driving.

When the driver pulled off to the shoulder of the interstate about a mile from Route 207, troopers said the driver was "attacked a second time, pulled from his vehicle and left on the side of the interstate."

The passenger drove off in the taxi headed south on I-95, according to troopers.

The 39-year-old cab driver from Churchville, Maryland, refused medical treatment, troopers said.

Virginia State Police Interstate 95 carjacking suspect

Officials said the stolen taxi is a white Dodge Grand Caravan with "Victory Cab Inc" on each side along with a Maryland license plate: 62470B.

Officials released a photo of the suspect and described him as a man between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or can help identify the suspect is urged to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or 804-609-5656. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

