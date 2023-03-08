Watch Now
Wreck closes I-95 south near Parham Road exit in Henrico

Richmond top stories and weather for March 8, 2023
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 16:04:36-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said all of the interstate's southbound lanes are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue and Parham Road.

There was a two-mile backup as of 4 p.m. in conjunction with another wreck about a mile past the first crash at mile marker 82.4.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

