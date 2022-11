HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Henrico County Friday evening.

VDOT officials said the wreck happened near the Chamberlayne Road exit (mile marker 82). due to a crash.

"There is currently a two-mile backup," officials wrote in an email around 5:40 p.m. "Use alternate routes and expect delays."

