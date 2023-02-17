I-95 south back open after Costco semi catches fire, spills load

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 95 south is back open after a Costco tractor-trailer caught fire and snarled traffic for more than four hours Friday morning in Spotsylvania County.

All lanes were the interstate were blocked just past the Thornburg exit as of about 6:30 a.m.

VDOT officials said the truck was carrying about 70,000 pounds of household goods.

At one point traffic was backed up for about five miles.

EDITED: Left and center lanes on I-95 southbound reopened south of exit 118/Thornburg. RIGHT southbound lane remains blocked to clean up the 70k+ of dry goods the truck was hauling. https://t.co/ioF2BCGzgM — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) February 17, 2023

Then the left and center lanes reopened as crews continued to clean up the scene.

But all lanes had reopened by about 10:45 a.m. as crews moved the truck and its load to the right shoulder, according to officials.

UPDATE: ALL I-95 southbound lanes are OPEN. Crews have moved the truck and its load to the right shoulder south of exit 118/Thornburg at mm 116. The right shoulder will remain blocked as crews continue clean up operations. pic.twitter.com/R5aX56fiNC — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) February 17, 2023

