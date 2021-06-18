I-95 south closed near Ashland; 1 killed after pickup rear-ends stopped semi

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Hanover County Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the crash on the interstate about two miles north of Ashland just before 10:10 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The initial investigation reveals that a tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder with reflective triangles behind it," Davenport said. "It was struck in the rear by a pickup truck."

Officials said there was at least one confirmed fatality, but that additional people were "being assessed for injury."

VDOT officials warned that traffic was backed up for at least 7 miles as of 11:10 a.m.

"Expect delays and use alternate routes until further notice," VDOT officials said.

Davenport said the investigation into the wreck was "in the initial phases."

