Carjacking investigation leads to deadly police shooting on Interstate 95

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police shot and killed a driver on Interstate 95 Wednesday night following a carjacking and police pursuit, according to Virginia State Police.

The pursuit began at about 10:15 p.m. when a trooper spotted a vehicle wanted by the U.S. Parkway Police for a carjacking.

"The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was engaged. During the pursuit, which continued southbound, the suspect vehicle struck another Virginia State Police vehicle, causing it to overturn. The trooper was not injured," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Around the 150-mile marker on Interstate 95 southbound, troopers were able to force the vehicle to come to a stop. During the stop, the driver refused multiple State Police commands. The driver made multiple abrupt furtive movements with his hands, causing state troopers on scene to utilize their duty weapons."

The driver died on the interstate. One passenger was flown to Fairfax Hospital to be treated for his injuries and a second passenger was taken into custody without injuries, police said.

Four troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the situation.

This is a developing story.

