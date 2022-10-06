Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 6, 2022
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 10:17:47-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot while driving on Interstate 95 near mile marker 58 early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers received an emergency call about a car being shot just before 2 a.m. They found a silver Chevrolet sedan at the scene with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side and the driver with a gunshot wound.

The driver, 31, said he was traveling north on I-95 when he passed a four-door, silver car and someone inside the car started firing at him, State Police said. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

The driver's injuries were not life-threatening, so he was treated and released at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Virginia State Police by calling (804) 609-5656 or #77 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone