Man shot while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot while driving on Interstate 95 near mile marker 58 early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers received an emergency call about a car being shot just before 2 a.m. They found a silver Chevrolet sedan at the scene with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side and the driver with a gunshot wound.

The driver, 31, said he was traveling north on I-95 when he passed a four-door, silver car and someone inside the car started firing at him, State Police said. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

The driver's injuries were not life-threatening, so he was treated and released at the scene.

