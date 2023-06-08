Police: Driver shot thru window on Interstate 95 in Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An Interstate 95 driver suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound while driving in Richmond early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooting was reported at about 3:54 a.m. along southbound I-95 near the Bells Road and Willis Road exits, police said.

"The driver, a 31-year-old male from Chester, was operating a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by gunfire in the driver-side window," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.