Man killed, woman injured after van ran off Interstate 95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after their van ran off the road along Interstate 95 in Hanover Sunday morning, according to state police.

Troopers were called to I-95 north just south of the Lewistown Road exit around 9 a.m. after officials said the van ran off the side of the interstate and crashed into several trees.

Officials said a 60-year-old man, a passenger in the van, died at the scene.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was being treated by Hanover EMS crews.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

