Brakes blamed in I-95 wreck that killed truck driver

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Bad brakes are being blamed in a deadly two-semi wreck that closed Interstate 95 north in Sussex County for nearly six hours early Sunday.

Troopers were called to the crash on the interstate south of Cabin Point Road just after 2:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Officials said a 2016 Freightliner was rear-ended by a 2018 Freightliner driven by a 45-year-old man from Florida.

"Due to the impact of the crash, the [Florida] driver died upon impact," Anaya said. "Due to the debris and damage of the vehicles, northbound I-95 was shutdown, and traffic was rerouted."

The wreck shutdown I-95 north for nearly six hours. The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the 2016 truck, Jean Balazar, was charged at the scene for defective brakes, troopers said.

The name of the man who died is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anaya said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.