Troopers: Driver on I-95 hit several cars before crashing through guardrail, landing on Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 north near the Boulevard exit in Richmond is causing delays Sunday afternoon.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling north struck several vehicles before running off the road to the right, through guardrail, and then landing on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and catching fire," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Davenport said.

No other injuries had been reported at last check.

The wreck, which closed the interstate's north left lane and shoulder, had backed up traffic for three miles as of 5:10 p.m., according to VDOT officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.