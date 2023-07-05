Two dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at mile marker 136 in Stafford County.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes. Virginia State Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

All northbound lanes are shut down and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is on the scene assisting with the roadway closure and detour.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.