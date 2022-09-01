Crash on I-95 south near I-295 in Henrico causes 3-mile backup: ‘Use alternate routes and expect delays’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate I-95 south near Interstate 295 in Henrico County has backed up traffic for miles Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's right lane is closed near mile marker 84 because of the a crash.

As of around noon, officials said there was a three-mile backup.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

Additionally, a disabled tractor-trailer has closed I-95 south's right lane and shoulder (mile marker 83.7) near the Parham Road exit.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

