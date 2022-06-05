Watch
Wreck involving semi closes Interstate 95 north in Stafford

VDOT: 'Expect northbound travel delays in the Fredericksburg area'
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 09:59:37-04

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Sunday morning.

VDOT officials said all lanes were stopped north of Courthouse Road exit 140 for the wreck and an associated medical flight.

"Motorists are advised to expect northbound travel delays in the Fredericksburg area," VDOT officials said. "For northbound travelers approaching from the Richmond area, with destinations north of the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. area, consider using exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Route 301 northbound as an alternate route."

Traffic was backed up 3 miles as of 9:55 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

