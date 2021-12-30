Watch
Driver dead; passenger, toddler taken to hospital after Richmond crash

Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 13:40:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The driver of an SUV is dead and a passenger and one-year-old that were inside the car have been transported to an area hospital for treatment after a crash on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond Thursday.

Virginia State Police said the driver appeared have a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when the driver took the Chamberlayne exit off of Interstate 95 and ran through the intersection at the top of the ramp. The SUV then ran off of the road and struck a fence.

The severity of the passenger and toddler's injuries, if any, is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTVR.com for the latest.

