Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va.— A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"A 2011 Acura was traveling northbound on I-85 when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting at the vehicle as it traveled down the interstate," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "A 31-year-old male from Petersburg was operating the Acura. He was shot in the elbow and crashed his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4-mile marker, where he fled the vehicle and ran to a nearby home off of the interstate."

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.