Shooting reported on Interstate 85 in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting reported Monday afternoon along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

"A 2009 Kia Rondo, driven by a 45-year-old female from Cheverly, Maryland, was traveling north when it was struck by suspected gunfire as a older model brown pickup truck passed," a Virginia State Police spoesperson wrote in an email. "The driver was not hit, but received superficial cuts from the broken glass and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This incident remains under investigation."

The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m. around mile marker 51 between the State Route 650 and State Route 703 exits.

