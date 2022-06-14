Chesterfield driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -– A Chesterfield man was hurt when someone fired gunshots at his car on Interstate 85 in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.

The man was shot at about 11:14 p.m. Monday along I-85 south near the Petersburg line.

"The Cadillac [driver] exited the interstate and drove to a gas station off Cox Road in Dinwiddie County to call 911," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver of the Cadillac, a 29-year-old male from Chesterfield County, was transported by ambulance to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There were no passengers in the Cadillac."

Police said the shooter was in a small black vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.