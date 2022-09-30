Interstate 64 shut down for hours in Virginia

Watch Now
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Interstate 64 west from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis in Newport News will be shut down for approximately six hours Friday due to down wires on the interstate, a Virginia State Police spokesperson advised.

"State Police in conjunction with VDOT and Dominion Power are working to reroute traffic and resolve the issue to open all lanes as quickly as possible," Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in a 1:30 p.m. email.

64 traffic.png
Interstate 64 near mile marker 251 in Newport News, Va.

The cause of the downed lines was not disclosed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

