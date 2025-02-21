Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver shot multiple times along I-64 in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver was shot multiple times along Interstate 64 in Henrico County Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along I-64 East in eastern Henrico County, just past the Nine Mile Road exit.
Crime Insider sources say a state trooper was driving and noticed an SUV in a ditch. The trooper stopped and found the driver was shot multiple times.

The driver has been taken to VCU Medical Center. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone