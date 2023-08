HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One woman is in the hospital after a Wednesday evening shooting on Interstate 64 at Nine Mile Road.

Henrico Police and the Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of the shooting.

Westbound Nine Mile Road traffic at Gordons Lane will be affected for a short time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

