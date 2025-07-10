Troopers: Pickup driver with 'distinct jaw line' wanted after road rage shooting on Interstate 64

WAYNESBORO, Va. — State police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a road rage shooting along Interstate 64 in Waynesboro on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. along I-64 east near Exit 96 (Waynesboro; Lyndhurst) when troopers said a black Genesis sedan cut off a white truck, possibly a "Toyota with large tires."

"The two vehicles then stopped in the travel lane and the driver of the truck fired at the other vehicle," a spokesperson for Virginia State Police wrote. "The driver of the black sedan then returned fire. The truck then drove away from the scene, utilizing Exit 96."

Troopers described the truck driver as a white male in his early to mid-30s with light brown or reddish hair and a "distinct jaw line."

Officials said the sedan driver was not hurt, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

"Any charges are pending consultation with the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney," officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 540-444-7778 or email Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Waynesboro is roughly 95 miles and a 1-hour 30-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 64.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.