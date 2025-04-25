Watch Now
Fiery crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County

WTVR courtesy of Jae, a viewer
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

The crash happened near Eltham Road at mile marker 221 at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia State Police.

A photo shared with CBS 6 by Jae, a viewer, shows the fiery crash with first responders on scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 220. VDOT advises drivers to find other routes.

State police say that no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

