Fiery crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

The crash happened near Eltham Road at mile marker 221 at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia State Police.

A photo shared with CBS 6 by Jae, a viewer, shows the fiery crash with first responders on scene.

WTVR courtesy of Jae, a viewer

Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 220. VDOT advises drivers to find other routes.

State police say that no injuries have been reported at this time.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

