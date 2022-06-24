HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A father remains hospitalized in intensive care after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash left his daughter unconscious on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Arthur Gaines and his 10-year-old daughter were riding near their home last Saturday when the driver of an SUV clipped their motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed sending Gaines into a ditch and left his daughter sprawled out on the interstate.

WTVR

The driver who hit the motorcycle did not stop.

"You have to know [what happened]. And for a 10-year-old to be lying on the highway, on Interstate 64? It's just, have a heart, come forward," the child's aunt said about the incident.

Someone who saw what happened did stop and used their vehicle to shield the child from oncoming traffic.

Virginia State Police described the vehicle that hit Gaines' motorcycle as a light-colored SUV that was weaving in and out of traffic near the Nine Mile Road exit in eastern Henrico.

WTVR

The SUV likely sustained damage to the driver's side and fender.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.