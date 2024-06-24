Watch Now
Interstate 64 lanes closed after woman jumps from bridge

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 24, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One lane of Interstate 64 east has reopened Monday morning after a woman fatally jumped off an overpass bridge, according to Henrico Police.

"Henrico Communications received multiple calls from citizens concerned about an adult female standing on the Parham Road Bridge overlooking I-64," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Shortly after receiving the Calls, Henrico Police arrived and attempted dialogue with the female subject.  The female jumped off the bridge into oncoming traffic."

The incident happened at about 6:33 a.m.

Two Interstate 64 east lanes and the interstate ramp from Parham Road to Interstate 64 East remain closed as of 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

