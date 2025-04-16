Crash shuts down eastbound traffic on I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has all eastbound lanes shut down on Interstate 64 in Goochland.

According to the VDOT map, the crash happened at mile marker 172.3 Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic camera in the area shows a heavy presence of first responders and a large traffic backup behind the scene.

Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route. Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 167.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

