Wreck on I-64 east in New Kent backs up traffic on Thanksgiving

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck is causing backups along Interstate 64 east in New Kent County on Thanksgiving.

The crash is just past the exit for New Kent Highway (mile marker 206.2) and the interstate's eastbound left shoulder is closed, according to officials with VDOT.

As a result, traffic was backed up about 3 miles as of 12 p.m., officials said.

"Motorists can expect delays," VDOT officials warned.

