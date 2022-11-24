Watch Now
Wreck on I-64 east in New Kent backs up traffic on Thanksgiving

Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 24, 2022
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck is causing backups along Interstate 64 east in New Kent County on Thanksgiving.

The crash is just past the exit for New Kent Highway (mile marker 206.2) and the interstate's eastbound left shoulder is closed, according to officials with VDOT.

As a result, traffic was backed up about 3 miles as of 12 p.m., officials said.

"Motorists can expect delays," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

