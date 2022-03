GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A wreck has closed a stretch of Interstate 64 east in Goochland County Thursday afternoon.

The wreck closed all of the interstate's eastbound lanes about a mile from Route 288, according to VDOT officials.

There was a three-mile backup as of about 4:45 p.m.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.