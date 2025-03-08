Watch Now
Tractor-trailer wreck closes Interstate 64 west in New Kent: 'Seek alternate routes'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, March 8, 2025
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 west in New Kent County Saturday morning.

The crash has the interstate shutdown near Route 106 (Emmaus Church Road) at mile marker 209.5, according to VDOT officials.

Traffic was getting by via the interstate's left shoulder.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

