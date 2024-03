NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 64 is closed in New Kent County, near Bottoms Bridge at mile marker 209, due to a down powerline, according to VDOT.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at New Kent Highway (Exit 205).



Westbound traffic is being diverted at Emmaus Church Road (Exit 211).

Seek alternate routes and expect delays!

